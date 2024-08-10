IMD sounds Orange alert for Kerala districts on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: After a lull, several places received intermittent rains in Kerala on Saturday with the India Meteorological Department predicting very heavy rainfall in many districts in the coming days.

As per the latest update of the IMD, northern districts of Palakkad and Malappuram were placed under an "Orange alert" on Sunday.

The Orange alert was sounded in Pathanamthitta and Idukki for August 12 and for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram on August 13.

An Orange alert refers to very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall was predicted in Palakkad and Malappuram districts on Saturday and in Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Sunday.

In view of heavy rainfall prediction, authorities urged people to be cautious and directed those living in dilapidated houses to shift to safer places.

They also warned people not to cross rivers and other water bodies or take bath there in the wake of heavy rains.