IMD sounds Orange alert in three districts of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert in three districts of Kerala predicting very heavy rainfall there.

An orange alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

Isolated heavy downpours were predicted in Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad districts, as per the latest update of the IMD.

In view of possible heavy rains, the district administration in Wayanad directed people living in mudslide-prone areas to be extra vigil.

They also urged people to contact concerned officials if any place experiences a heavy rain situation, an official statement said.

Due to rough sea conditions, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea on the Kerala-Lakshadweep coast till October 10, the weather agency added.

As thunderstorms and gusty winds are predicted in Kerala, the state disaster management authority also urged people to be on vigil. PTI LGK KH