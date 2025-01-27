IMD ties up with Bengaluru firm to issue weather alerts via 1Weather app

Bengaluru, Jan 27 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Monday that in association with Bengaluru-based InMobi's 1Weather, a global weather app, it will issue national weather warnings and alerts on Glance-enabled smartphone lock screens.

In a press release, IMD stated that the Letter of Agreement (LoA) with InMobi will enable 235 million Indian smartphone users to stay informed about critical weather conditions instantly without having to unlock their phones.

"With the use of smart AI and strategic partnerships such as InMobi and 1Weather, we are optimistic of achieving newer and quicker ways of sharing life-saving weather alerts," said IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

According to IMD, long-term and large-scale weather alerts for cyclones, low-pressure systems, and depressions can be predicted 3 to 5 days in advance, allowing people to prepare and minimise potential loss of life or property.

The weather agency also added that hyper localised alerts, which provide timely warnings for short-term occurrences such as localised heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, hailstorms, or dusty winds, could also be issued via 1Weather app.

Glance is an AI-driven platform that delivers personalised and relevant information directly to the lock screens of Android smartphones, allowing the users to access content without unlocking their phones, said Srikanth Subramanian, Vice President and General Manager of 1Weather.

"We believe that this first of its kind collaboration, between 1Weather and IMD, will alert users ahead of time on severe weather right on their Android lock screens, and help them prepare better, saving precious lives in the process," added Subramanian.

The app is available on the Google Play Store, across all major Android smartphone brands in India. PTI JR KH