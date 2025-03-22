IMD to install doppler radar at Mhaismal in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 22 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will install a `C band' doppler radar for weather surveillance at Mhaismal in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, an official said on Saturday.

The radar will have a range of 400 km and give alerts about weather events three or four hours in advance, said Sunil Kamble, head, IMD Mumbai.

The state government has decided to hand over more than half an acre of land to the IMD for this purpose, he said.

Among other forecasts, the radar will provide a warning of lightning so that people in the area can take precautions, Kamble added.

The site at Mhaismal -- a hill station -- was chosen as it has the highest elevation in the region, he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad said the ground-breaking ceremony will take place within a month.

The project will benefit Marathwada and north and western Maharashtra, the former Union minister said. PTI AW KRK