IMD warns of extremely heavy rain in sub-Himalayan West Bengal till Oct 6

Kolkata, Oct 4 (PTI) A well-marked low-pressure area will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan West Bengal till Monday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

Issuing a red warning for the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, it said one or two places in these districts are likely to receive extremely heavy rain till Sunday morning, which will continue till Monday morning in Alipurduar.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places in these districts till Monday morning, the IMD said in a bulletin.

“The well-marked low-pressure over west Jharkhand and adjoining areas of south Bihar, southeast Uttar Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh is likely to move north-northeastwards towards Bihar, and weaken gradually into a low-pressure area by Saturday evening,” it said.

At most places over south Bengal, light to moderate rain is forecast, with heavy rainfall in Murshidabad, Birbhum and Nadia districts, till Monday morning.

The Met office said light to moderate rainfall occurred at several places in West Bengal in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, with Bankura recording the highest at 65.8 mm, the bulletin added. PTI AMR RBT