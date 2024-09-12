IMD warns of flash flood risk in three districts of Himachal

Shimla, Sep 12 (PTI) The meteorological office here on Thursday warned of moderate flash flood risk in parts of Shimla, Kinnaur, and Sirmaur districts until Friday.

It also issued a yellow alert of heavy rains, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in five out of 12 districts of the state for Thursday and Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains could lash parts of Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmaur, Solan and Shimla districts. It also cautioned of the possibility of damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures and kutcha houses.

Light rains continued in some parts of the state on Thursday, with Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur district recording the maximum rainfall at 26 mm since Wednesday evening, followed by Jot 7.6 mm, Kahu 6.8 mm, Chopal 6.2 mm, Manali, Dalhousie and Wangtoo 5 mm each.

A total of 37 roads were closed and 106 power schemes were disrupted in the state as of Wednesday, according to the latest update from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Since the monsoon onset in Himachal Pradesh on June 27, the state's rainfall deficit till date stands at 21 per cent, with the state receiving 539.1 mm rainfall against an average of 678.4 mm.

According to officials, 158 people died in rain-related incidents during the ongoing monsoon season from June 27 to September 7, while 30 are still missing.

The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,305 crore, they said. PTI BPL RPA