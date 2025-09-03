IMD warns of heavy rainfall in three Jharkhand districts

Ranchi, Sep 3 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert of heavy rainfall for three Jharkhand districts till Thursday, an official said.

The three districts likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall include Gumla, Simdega and West Singhbhum district, he said on Wednesday.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert (be aware) of rainfall for seven districts - Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Khunti, Saraikela Kharsawan, and East Singhbhum - till 8.30 am of Thursday.

"Widespread rainfall is expected across Jharkhand till 8.30 am on Thursday. Some districts may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall during the period under the influence of a low-pressure system," according to a weather bulletin issued by Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

Incidents of thundershowers have also been predicted for some districts, it added.

Jharkhand has registered 26 per cent surplus rainfall from June 1 to September 3. The state has received 1034.9 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 823.7mm during the period, the bulletin said.

Seraikela-Kharswan district has registered 65 per cent rainfall, which is the highest in the state, followed by Ranchi at 54 per cent. However, Pakur and Deoghar faced rainfall deficits of 19 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively, between June 1 and September 3. PTI RPS RPS RG