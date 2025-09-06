IMF delegation meets Karnataka Chief Secretary

Bengaluru, Sep 6 (PTI) An IMF delegation from the US, visiting India as part of an annual consultation, met Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on Saturday, officials said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) team from Washington DC that visits India as part of 'Article IV consultations' closely monitors macroeconomic developments and provides policy advice to the Ministry of Finance, the Reserve Bank of India and other government authorities, they said.

According to an official statement, Uma Mahadevan, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, Government of Karnataka, was also present during the team's meeting with the Chief Secretary.

The discussions covered state-level initiatives aimed at attracting investment, maintaining fiscal sustainability, and structural challenges from strengthening human capital to advancing climate-focused policies, it stated. PTI AMP ADB