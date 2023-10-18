IMFL worth over Rs 63 lakh seized in Rajasthan's Alwar, 4 held

Jaipur, Oct 18 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police have seized Indian-made foreign liquor worth over Rs 63 lakh, cash and jewellery and arrested four people in Alwar district, officials said on Wednesday.

Alwar Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said a team has recovered 25,508 bottles of IMFL manufactured in Punjab from a truck with a fake registration number, which contains about 6,300 litres of liquor.

The estimated value of the seized liquor is Rs 63.81 lakh, he said, four people have also been arrested.

Apart from this, Rs 6.5 lakh cash, about 90 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 5.34 lakh and three vehicles were also seized from the possession of the accused, he said.

Those arrested have been identified as Rakesh Jat, Bharat Punjabi, Gaurav Soni and Shyam Sundar Soni, the SP said.

Meanwhile, police in Jhunjhunu district seized country-made liquor worth Rs 30 lakh and arrested four people, an official said.

Jhunjhunu Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar Bishnoi said during the search of a car, 940 cartons of country-made liquor were found while 10 more cartons of alcohol were recovered from a truck following the car.

Accused Vijay Kumar Gurjar, Mukesh Meena, Vinod Kumar and Vijendra Jat, were arrested under the Excise Act. The illegal liquor and both vehicles were seized, he said. PTI AG NB NB