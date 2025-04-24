IMFL worth Rs 1 crore seized in Rajasthan, 2 held

Jaipur, Apr 23 (PTI) Two smugglers were arrested and a truck loaded with illicit liquor worth Rs 1 crore was seized in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said on Wednesday. Hanumangarh SP Arshad Ali said Ashok Kumar Vishnoi (28) and Omprakash Vishnoi (25), both residents of Jalore, were arrested after a truck with Gujarat number plate and a car escorting it were stopped and searched on Bharatmala Road.

A total of 546 boxes of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) manufactured in Punjab were found hidden during the search of the truck, he said.

The liquor was being smuggled from Punjab to Gujarat. The truck, car escorting it and the illegal liquor have been seized, the police said. PTI AG NB NB