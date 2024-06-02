IMFL worth Rs 10.10 lakh seized from tempo in Palghar

Palghar, Jun 2 (PTI) The district rural police seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 10.10 lakh from a tempo in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted a tempo at Udhva in Talasari taluka on Saturday evening, inspector Vijay Mutadak of the Talasari police station said.

Following a search, the police team recovered the IMFL and beer worth Rs 10.10 lakh from the vehicle, he said.

A case under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act was registered against the tempo driver, and no one has been arrested, the official said. PTI COR ARU