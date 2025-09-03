IMFL worth Rs 1.34 cr seized, one held for illegal transportation

Thane, Sep 3 (PTI) The excise department has seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 1.34 crore in Thane city of Maharashtra, and arrested one person for its illegal transportation, officials said on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out by a flying squad of the department early on Tuesday, superintendent of state excise in Thane, Pravin Tambe, told reporters.

"While maintaining vigil in Kharigaon area, the squad noticed a tempo moving suspiciously. The vehicle was intercepted and inspected, leading to the recovery of 1,400 boxes of IMFL of various brands manufactured in Goa," he said.

The sale of Goa-manufactured IMFL is banned in Maharashtra, he said.

The seized stock was valued at Rs 1.34 crore, Tambe said, adding that the tempo worth over Rs 22 lakh used in the transportation was also impounded.

The tempo driver, identified as Mohammad Samshad Salmani, was arrested and an offence was registered against him, he said.

The local excise officials are carrying out a detailed probe into the racket, he added. PTI COR NP