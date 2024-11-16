IMFL worth Rs 1.75 cr seized from truck in Indore; one arrested

Indore, Nov 16 (PTI) Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 1.75 crore was seized from a truck in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, a police official said.

Advertisment

The cargo transport truck was stopped and searched on Sanwer-Kshipra Road, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hitika Vasal told reporters.

"It was carrying 8,500 litres of whiskey and vodka worth Rs 1.75 crore. Using such a vehicle to smuggle liquor is a unique modus operandi. The vehicle's driver Kamlesh Jat, hailing from Rajasthan, did not have documents for liquor transport. He has been placed under arrest," the SP said.

He has told police he brought the liquor from Ambala in Haryana, the SP added. PTI HWP LAL BNM