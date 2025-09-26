IMFL worth Rs 1.96 cr seized in Thane district; two held for illegal transportation

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) The Maharashtra state excise department has seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 1.96 crore from a truck in Thane district and arrested two persons for its illegal transportation, an official said on Friday.

A flying squad of the state excise department's Konkan division intercepted a Rajasthan-registered truck on Mumbra-Panvel Road on Wednesday, the official said.

Divisional Deputy Commissioner of State Excise Pradeep Pawar said that 1,560 boxes containing whiskey of different brands were seized from the vehicle.

Along with the liquor, the team also confiscated the truck, three mobile phones, and other material assets, he said, adding that the liquor was valued at Rs 1.96 crore.

The two occupants of the truck, Sahid Mehmuda Khan (49) and Pankaj Jagdish Saket (25), have been booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949, the official said.

He said that the department was now investigating the origin of the stock and intended customers. PTI COR ARU