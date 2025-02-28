IMFL worth Rs 29.50 lakh seized from tempo in Thane district

Thane, Feb 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra government's excise department on Friday intercepted a tempo and seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth around Rs 29.50 lakh which was being transported illegally in Thane district, officials said.

State Excise Inspector Pravin Tambe said acting on a tip-off, a team of the department kept a vigil on the Kalyan-Bhiwandi road near Temghar, and spotted a tempo at around 5.30 am.

The team stopped the tempo and, upon checking, found IMFL of different brands worth Rs 29.45 lakh which was for sale in adjoining Goa, he said.

An offence was registered against the tempo driver, who was being interrogated, Tambe added. PTI COR RSY