IMFL worth Rs 70 lakh seized from truck in Rajasthan's Nagaur, 2 held

Jaipur, Oct 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Police have recovered Indian-made foreign liquor worth Rs 70 lakh from a truck in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, officials said on Wednesday.

Two smugglers have been arrested, they said.

Nagaur Superintendent of Police Ramamurthy Joshi said during patrolling on Tuesday night, a truck was intercepted near Kharnal village.

When the vehicle was searched, it was found that a container-like box was made by placing a strong iron sheet inside. The box was well covered with iron sheets all around, he said.

A total of 245 boxes of Officer's Choice and 330 boxes of McDowell's No.1 brands were found concealed inside the box, he said.

Truck driver Tejaram Jat and Naresh alias Harkharam Jat were arrested under the Excise Act and the vehicle along with illegal liquor was seized, the SP said. PTI AG NB NB