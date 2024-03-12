IMFL worth Rs 91.73 lakh seized in Palghar

Palghar, Mar 12 (PTI) The district rural police seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 91.72 lakh from a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted the Gujarat-bound truck at Dahpchari checkpost on Monday, the official said.

While the truck driver managed to flee the scene, the police recovered IMFL worth Rs 91.72 lakh from the vehicle, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prohibition Act, the official said.

In light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the district police have stepped up vigil to crack down on liquor smuggling, District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said. PTI COR ARU