Imitation jeweller jumps to death from Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Mumbai, Sept 17 (PTI) A 47-year-old imitation jeweller allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

His body was later discovered near Santacruz, a police official said.

According to authorities, Amit Chopra, a resident of Andheri (West), had hired a cab from his home to the Sea Link. Upon arrival, he reportedly shouted that he had been bitten by a snake, prompting the cab driver to stop the vehicle. Chopra then abruptly exited the cab and jumped into the sea.

The cab driver immediately contacted the police control room after witnessing the incident. Chopra had left behind his sling bag and mobile phone in the cab, both of which were recovered following the discovery of his body, the official added.

Fishermen discovered his body in the water in the morning. It was brought to Juhu Chowpatty, where the Santacruz police were notified, and an accidental death case was initially registered. The case was subsequently transferred to the Bandra police for further investigation.

Chopra is survived by his wife and two daughters. The Bandra police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and further investigation is underway. PTI ZA NSK