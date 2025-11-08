Immediate concern is smooth conduct of Sabarimala annual pilgrimage season: K Jayakumar

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 8 (PTI) Former Kerala chief secretary K Jayakumar, who is slated to take charge as the TDB president, on Saturday said that his "immediate concern" would be the smooth conduct of the two-month long Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season which will begin on November 17.

The former IAS officer said that he was informed about him being selected for the post of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president by state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan on Friday at Thrissur.

"An order will most likely be issued by Monday as today is a holiday," he told reporters here in the morning.

When reporters asked him whether taking charge of the post would be like putting on a "crown of thorns" due to its past holders being embroiled in various controversies, including the Sabarimala gold loss issue, Jayakumar replied in the negative.

"Not all crowns have thorns. It depends on how you wear it," he said.

Jayakumar said that the opportunity was "unexpected", as there was no need to consider him for the post, but it has come at an "odd timing".

Explaining his statement, he said the timing was "odd" as it was close to the commencement of the two-month-long annual pilgrimage season.

He said that the outgoing Board would have made preparations for the upcoming pilgrimage season and he has to ensure that the same are implemented to ensure the pilgrimage is smooth for the devotees.

"That is what needs to be prioritised. We need to create the circumstances for the devotees to have a smooth darshan and return happily with a good experience," Jayakumar said.

While he declined to comment about the Sabarimala gold controversy, he said that while he is in charge, he will see what steps can be taken to ensure such things do not happen in future.

"That can be done gradually," he said.

He also said that while Sabarimala was an important responsibility, the Board has to oversee several other temples which are under its jurisdiction.

Jayakumar further said that after taking charge, he will strengthen any weaknesses in the management by the Board and will also try to put in place "an efficient, professional and accountable system" for carrying out the pilgrimage season in such a way that will benefit the devotees.

Jayakumar, while in government service, held the responsibility as Devaswom Special Commissioner at Sabarimala for a year.

After retiring as chief secretary of Kerala, he served as the founding Vice-Chancellor of the Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University. PTI HMP ADB