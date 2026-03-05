Immense possibilities for deeper ties between India, Finland: President Murmu

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said there are immense possibilities for deeper cooperation between India and Finland in various areas including digital technology.

In a meeting with her Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu said India views Finland as a valued and trusted partner, with a relationship based on mutual trust and shared democratic traditions.

Both leaders agreed that in recent years, India-Finland ties have evolved into a dynamic partnership driven by innovation, clean technologies, education, and economic cooperation as key pillars, a statement issued by the President's office said.

Murmu also expressed confidence that the recently announced India-EU Free Trade Agreement will provide fresh momentum to our trade and investment ties.

The President said that Finland is a global leader in cutting-edge digital technologies, ranging from quantum technology to 6G, and appreciated Finnish companies' role in India's journey towards a Viksit Bharat.

She underlined that several Indian companies are active in Finland and that thousands of Indians, especially IT professionals, are making significant contributions to Finland's economy.

Murmu said this scenario provides immense possibilities for deeper cooperation between our countries in these areas.

The President also commended Finland's leadership in sustainable development and clean technologies.

She said that India too has made notable progress in climate action, by expanding our solar and wind energy capacities, promoting green hydrogen, improving sustainable energy efficiency, and initiating platforms such as International Solar Alliance and the Global Bio-Fuels Alliance.

Murmu also apprised President Stubb of the LiFE Mission, which encourages people to adopt sustainable lifestyles.

She said that by combining Finland's expertise in sustainable technologies with India's green energy innovation, "we can demonstrate that prosperity and sustainability can go hand in hand".

Murmu said that President Stubb's presence as the chief guest at this year's Raisina Dialogue is a matter of pride for India.

She expressed confidence that his views on the contemporary global situation will certainly be very valuable for all the participants. PTI AKV KVK KVK