Immense potential to improve collaboration in ayurveda, millets between India, Guyana:Prez

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said there is immense potential to improve collaboration in ayurveda, bio-fuels and agriculture, especially in millets, between India and Guyana.

She said that despite being geographically distant, India and Guyana are connected by the virtue of "our colonial past, our diverse and multicultural societies, and the strong bonds of culture, traditions and language with the sizeable Indian diaspora community that has made Guyana its home for nearly two centuries".

Welcoming Prime Minister of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Brigadier (retd) Mark Phillips and his delegation, who had called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, the president said there is a need to further diversify the bilateral trade basket.

"There is also immense potential to improve collaboration in the fields of ayurveda, bio-fuels and agriculture -- especially in millets," Murmu said, according to a statement issued by the President's Office.

She said that by working together in these areas, "we can address the challenges posed by climate change and by food insecurity".

Murmu congratulated Guyana on assuming the rotating Presidency of CARICOM (Caribbean Community), as well as this month's presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

As leading members of the Global South, she said that both the countries are string advocates for reformed multilateralism.

The president also appreciated Guyana's efforts and leadership in the areas of climate change, green energy and sustainable development.