Immense potential to scale up India-Germany ties: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) There is immense potential to scale up India-Germany cooperation in trade, technology, innovation, sustainability and manufacturing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Modi said this after German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called on him.

"Delighted to meet German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. India and Germany are celebrating 25 years of Strategic Partnership," Modi said on social media.

"As vibrant democracies and leading economies, we see immense potential to scale up mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, technology, innovation, sustainability, manufacturing and mobility," he said.

"We share a vision for a multipolar world, peace and UN reforms. Reiterated my invitation to German Chancellor for an early visit to India," the prime minister said.

Wadephul met Modi after holding wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

In a post on 'X' after meeting PM Modi, the German foreign minister appreciated India's call for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"Had great talks with @NarendraModi today. Our countries have taken good steps to expand our strategic partnership across the board, particularly in security & defence, economy & trade as well as skilled labour," he said.

"We also greatly appreciate India's call for a ceasefire in Ukraine," he added.