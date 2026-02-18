Immense scope for bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said there is immense scope for bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan in trade, energy, critical minerals, rare earths and defence, officials said.

After a meeting with his Kazakhstan counterpart, Olzhas Bektenov, on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit here, Modi said in a post on X, “Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and I met earlier today. His visit will further deepen India-Kazakhstan Strategic Partnership.

“There is immense scope for bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, critical minerals, rare earths, defence, connectivity and space. We will keep working together to take our friendship to new heights.” The Kazakh leader is in Delhi to attend the AI Impact Summit being held at the Bharat Mandapam from February 16-20.

More than 500 global AI leaders, including CEOs and founders, academicians, researchers, CTOs, VPs, and philanthropists, are attending the Summit, billed as the largest of its kind. PTI ACB ARI ARI