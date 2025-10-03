Immersion deaths in Khandwa: MP CM meets bereaved families, orders construction of ghat

Indore/Khandwa, Oct 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday met the families of 11 devotees who drowned when a tractor-trolley carrying a Durga idol for immersion fell into a lake in Khandwa district.

The tragedy took place on Vijayadashami on Thursday in Pandhana area.

Yadav visited tribal-dominated Pandalphata village, from where the 11 deceased hailed, and assured bereaved families of all help.

The CM also instructed Khandwa District Magistrate Rishav Gupta to construct a proper ghat in the area to avert such tragedies during immersions in future.

"The MP government stands with the families in this hour of grief. Families of the deceased will be given Rs 4 lakh each. Those seriously injured will get Rs 1 lakh each and others with minor injuries will be given Rs 50,000 each. Villagers who assisted in rescue operations will be given a reward of Rs 51,000 each. They will be felicitated during the upcoming Republic Day," Yadav told reporters.

Yadav met some of the youths who had participated in the rescue efforts and commended their courage.

On Thursday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, had expressed grief announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.