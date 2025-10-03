Immersion deaths in Khandwa: MP Cong seeks judicial probe, Rs 1 cr aid to kin of deceased

Indore/Khandwa, Oct 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Friday sought a judicial probe to determine administrative negligence in the immersion tragedy in the state's Khandwa district.

Eleven devotees, including seven girls from tribal-dominated Padalphata village, drowned when a tractor trolley overturned in a pond during idol immersion on Thursday.

Patwari, who visited Padalphata and met grieving families, also said the state government must provide compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of the deceased.

"This accident has caused deep grief in the entire state. While the accident is not a political issue, a judicial inquiry should be conducted to determine the administrative negligence that led to the complete submergence of a tractor trolley full of devotees in the pond," he told reporters.

Former Union minister and ex-MP from Khandwa Arun Yadav urged Congress workers to extend all possible help to the bereaved families.