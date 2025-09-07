Immersion of Ganesh idols continues on Sunday in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 7 (PTI) The immersion of Lord Ganesh idols, marking the conclusion of 11-day-long Vinayaka Chaviti festivities, continued in Hyderabad by Sunday morning.

Though Saturday was the last day of immersion, it spilled over into Sunday as some organisers began the procession late. Official sources estimated that the immersion process would conclude by Sunday evening.

More than 2.61 lakh idols have been immersed in Hyderabad since the last several days, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said in a release on Sunday.

As many as 11,000 idols were immersed in the sprawling Hussain Sagar lake in the city.

The GHMC sanitation workers have removed 11,000 tons of garbage and deposited them in Jawahar Nagar dump yard since the beginning of the festival, the release said.

Sanitation drive would be undertaken in the city on a large scale on Sunday and Monday, it added.

Thousands of idols of Lord Ganesh in various forms and sizes were immersed in water bodies in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana on Saturday.

Though the process of immersion began several days ago, most of the idols installed for worship were immersed on Saturday.

The Hussain Sagar lake in the city and the roads around it wore a festive look since Saturday morning, with thousands of devotees arriving with chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'.

The 69-feet-tall Ganesh idol from Khairatabad, the main attraction of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Hyderabad, and the famous Balapur Ganesh in the city were immersed in Hussain Sagar lake on Saturday.

The government made elaborate arrangements, including security, for the smooth conduct of processions on the final day of immersion.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began with devotional fervour and gaiety across Telangana on August 27. PTI SJR SJR ADB