Immersion of Lord Ganesh idols underway in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The immersion of Lord Ganesh idols, marking the conclusion of the 11-day long Vinayaka Chaviti festivities, was underway in the city and across the state on Saturday.

Ganesh idols were being immersed in the famous Hussain Sagar lake here and at other water bodies with police and government officials making arrangements for the smooth conduct of processions on the final day of immersion.

The procession for immersion of the 69-ft tall idol, installed at the famous pandal at Khairatabad, began on Saturday morning and officials said efforts were on to complete the process by early afternoon.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police in a post on 'X' said: "Khairatabad Bada Ganesh Ji Shobha Yatra begins! The grand immersion procession of the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh ji has started from Khairatabad Mandapam towards Hussain Sagar. Devotees line the streets with chants and devotion."

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around Hyderabad, with multiple departments coordinating to manage the immersion, officials added.

Nearly 50,000 idols are expected to be immersed in the Hussain Sagar lake alone, and the process is expected to continue for about 40 hours.

Strong security measures have been put in place to prevent any untoward incidents. A total of 29,000 police personnel will be on duty in shifts, police said.

Nearly 15,000 sanitation workers would work in three shifts (24x7) in Hyderabad to maintain cleanliness during the event, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said.

Rachakonda Police here earlier said that about 20,000 idols are expected to be immersed in various lakes and tanks across the area on Saturday. Around 12,000 police will be deployed to manage the immersion, they said.

The idol immersion would take place at 20 major lakes along with 72 specially created artificial ponds to ease traffic and reduce pressure on natural water bodies, the GHMC said.

It said 134 static cranes and 259 mobile cranes, including a 'Bahubali' (giant-sized) crane, have been positioned at key immersion points.

At the Hussain Sagar lake, nine boats, DRF (Disaster Response Force) teams, and 200 swimmers are stationed to prevent untoward incidents.

Though the majority of the idols would be immersed on Saturday, the organisers of pandals began 'nimajjanam' (of the idols) several days ago.

According to GHMC, over two lakh idols have been immersed in the city limits.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began with devotional fervour and gaiety across Telangana on August 27.

Lakhs of Lord Ganesha idols in various sizes and forms have been installed for worship in Hyderabad and all other towns and villages in the state.