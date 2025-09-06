Immersion processions begin in Pune with 'Manache Ganpati' leading the way

Pune, Sep 6 (PTI) Immersion processions of Ganesh idols began in Pune with the first ‘Manacha’ (eminent and revered) idol of Kasba Ganesh mandal on Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the 10-day festival, on Saturday.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, and Minister Chandrakant Patil participated in the procession of Kasba Ganpati that began in the morning amid sounds of 'dhol tasha'.

Pune Police had issued a detailed timetable for the immersion procession and urged mandals of all five 'Manache Ganpati' idols to start their processions early to ensure they end in time and do not stretch to the next day.

Decked in flowers, a beautifully decorated palanquin carrying the idol of Kasba Ganpati was welcomed by Pawar, Mohol and Patil before it set out for the procession.

Speaking to reporters, Mohol said, "This year, mandals have decided to begin the processions early. I am sure that we will be able to end them in record time." Four other Manache Ganapati — Tambadi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug and Kesriwada mandals — have also started their processions. PTI SPK ARU