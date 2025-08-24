Immersion programme of Durga puja idols will be held on Oct 4: CM

Agartala, Aug 24 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said the 'mayer gomon' or immersion programme of Durga puja idols will be held on October 4.

The state Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) department organises the 'mayer gomon' programme where puja organisers bring idols to a particular place, stage cultural programmes before immersion at Dashmighat in the city.

The decision regarding mayer gomon on October 4 was taken at a preparatory meeting held at Muktadhara auditorium. Speaking at the meeting, Saha appealed to the people to make this year's mayer gomon a grand success, which will help to boost tourism.

The CM warned against forceful subscription collection in the run-up to the Durga puja, the biggest festival in the northeastern state.

"Regarding subscription collection, I have instructed the police and administration to prevent any forceful collection of subscription. However, the situation has changed now, and everyone is more cordial," he said.

Saha said the height of idols, decorations, and lighting gates must be maintained by the puja organisers to avoid any kind of unforeseen incident.

"Clubs using electricity during puja must be checked by TSECL to ensure they are using meters, otherwise any emergency situation may occur. Fire and Emergency Services must remain prepared”, he said.

The chief minister said, "The government has decided to suspend all kinds of leaves for officials for Durga puja, but in case of any emergency, the concerned officers will get leave." As many as 608 clubs and various organisations organised Durga in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and its adjoining areas last year. PTI PS RG