Immigrant worker flies from Kuwait to AP to murder daughter's alleged molester

Obulavaripalli (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 12 (PTI) A 35-year-old immigrant worker from Kuwait murdered his relative for allegedly sexually abusing his minor daughter, said a police official on Thursday.

Rajampet sub-divisional police officer N Sudhakar said Anjaneya Prasad arrived from Kuwait recently and beat his physically challenged relative P Anjaneyulu (59) to death with an iron rod for allegedly sexually abusing his daughter.

"Anjaneya Prasad came to India in the first week of December and killed Anjaneyulu in the intervening night of December 6 and 7 when the latter was sleeping outside his home," Sudhakar told PTI, about the incident which occurred at Obulavaripalli in Annamayya district.

Following the murder, Sudhakar said Prasad had returned to Kuwait and released a video message, confessing to having committed the crime as the police allegedly failed to take action over his daughter's complaint.

Meanwhile, police registered a murder case against Prasad and are on the lookout for his arrest. PTI STH ROH