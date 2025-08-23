Immoral trafficking racket busted in Mathura, 4 held, 15 women rescued

Mathura (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) An immoral trafficking racket was busted in the Krishna Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Friday with the arrest of four people during raids at two spa centres, police said.

According to the police, 15 women were rescued during the raids.

Circle Officer Aashna Chaudhary said the raids were conducted at Blossom Spa and Heaven Spa under Kotwali Police Station limits.

"Four persons were arrested and 15 women were rescued from the premises. Physical evidence and records recovered from the spot suggest that the centres were involved in immoral trafficking," she said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law and further investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI COR KIS NB NB