Immovable property of Pak-based terror handler attached in J-K’s Poonch

Jammu, Aug 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday attached immovable property of a Pakistan-based terror handler affiliated to Hizbul Mujahideen, a proscribed outfit, in Poonch district, officials said.

Mohd Azam, a resident of Chapriyan village in Mandi tehsil, was wanted in multiple terror cases in Poonch but escaped across the border some time back, they said.

Azam is continuously engaged in subversive activities in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly targeting the Poonch-Rajouri region, a police spokesman said.

His land measuring seven marlas has been attached under the provisions of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on the directions of a local court, he said.

The action followed a case registered against Azam at the Mandi police station in 2023.

After exfiltrating to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Azam was declared a proclaimed offender by the court, the spokesman said.

Despite sustained efforts, he continued to evade arrest, prompting the court to order attachment of his property, he said, adding that efforts are being intensified to trace and arrest Azam. PTI TAS ARI