Immunisation drive begins in Nagaland to vaccinate 2,064 pregnant women, children

Kohima: The Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 was launched in Nagaland along with the rest of the country on Monday with the target to immunise 2,064 pregnant women and children below 5 years in the state.

Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare Vibeituonuo M Sachu launched the programme by administering the first dose to an infant at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Kohima district.

During the first round, 209 sessions will be held to immunise 2,064 beneficiaries, including 1,885 children and 179 pregnant women, across Nagaland, State Immunisation Officer Dr Imkongtemsu Longchar told PTI.

The drive aims to vaccinate the children and pregnant women left out during the routine immunisation activities, he said.

Sachu said that IMI 5.0 aims to strengthen routine immunisation under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP).

A lot of beneficiaries in the first round are those who have missed different vaccines or were left out after the first dose, she said.

Healthcare workers will trace the children and pregnant women who missed immunisation, she said, adding that IMI 5.0 will have three rounds that will be carried out over three months till October.

With the immunisation rate in Nagaland being at 58 per cent, which is lesser than the national average, she appealed to civil society organisations and faith-based groups to support the department to ensure that no children or pregnant women are left unimmunised or half-immunised.

"We want to ensure that no children should suffer due to vaccine-preventive diseases," Sachu said.

While the first round will continue till August 12, the second round will be held from September 11 to 16 and the third round from October 9 to 14.