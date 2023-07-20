Impact of artificial intelligence on jobs should be viewed with constructive approach: IOE Secretary-General Santos

Indore, Jul 21 (PTI) Changes in jobs being brought by artificial intelligence (AI) should not be viewed with conservative thinking but with a constructive outlook, said Roberto Suárez Santos, secretary-general of the International Organisation of Employers (IOE) on Thursday.

IOE is the largest network of the private sector in the world and represents the interests of employers in social and labour matters at the international level.

“We have to bear in mind that many of the traditional works will not disappear. Many of the jobs we are doing now will shift to other sectors and also many jobs will transform themselves because of new technologies including AI,” Santos told PTI here on the sidelines of B20 Conference on Future of Work, Skilling and Mobility.

Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community.

Santos said, “Let us not look at that (changes in job sector) with fear or a conservative approach, but with a constructive way so that we can leverage what AI can provide us to give individuals and workers new opportunities and that is how we will win out of this transformation." To a query, he said it is difficult to predict if AI will destroy or create new jobs.

“In 2019, some forecasts were made about automation and the impact of digital tools on employment, but these predictions were not very accurate,” said the Geneva-based IOE secretary-general.

Santos said skill anticipation has always been a challenge and “what is new is the reality of skill shortages”. He said that with time, skills demand change. “Thus, we have to continuously hone the skills of the companies along with their employees,” he added. PTI HWP LAL NR