Impact of enhanced education budget now visible: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Dec 9 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said on Tuesday that the state education department's annual budget has been increased from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 3,500 crore in recent years, the highest so far, and the impact of this investment is "becoming visible".

Highlighting the government's initiatives since 2018, Sangma said education has remained one of the top priorities of the administration.

The rise in annual budgetary allocation from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 3,500 crore reflected this commitment, he said, adding that the investments are now translating into the kind of transformation the government had envisioned.

On holistic learning, the chief minister stressed that education went beyond textbooks and degrees.

"Education is not just about books or degrees, it is about building character. It instils discipline, faith, patriotism, and respect for elders, hard work, commitment, and a sense of purpose. True education nurtures children into individuals of strong character," he said, while addressing a programme at Nartiang Presbyterian Higher Secondary School.

Comparing Meghalaya's school density with other northeastern states, Sangma noted that while Tripura, with over 45 lakh people, had around 4,000 schools, and Manipur and Nagaland had about 5,000 and 4,000 schools respectively, Meghalaya had as many as 14,000.

"We have 55,000 teachers, while Manipur has 36,000 and Tripura 40,000, despite their larger populations," he said.

He acknowledged that this high density also came with challenges, pointing out that 206 schools had full teaching strength but no students, while about 2,000 schools had 5-7 teachers in each institution for only one to five students.

Rationalising such institutions was sensitive, he said, as the livelihoods of thousands of teachers depended on them.

On reforms, Sangma said the government was in the final stages of creating a structured salary system for ad hoc and SSA teachers, which would ensure job security, annual increments, and post-retirement benefits.

A final decision was expected before Christmas, he added.

He also said the government was assessing the demand for science streams across higher secondary schools to ensure that students could pursue the subjects of their choice without constraint.

Announcing support for Nartiang Presbyterian Higher Secondary School, Sangma said that Rs 20 lakh would be provided from the Chief Minister's Special Development Fund for the development of the school building.

He added that the state was working with the Centre to set up girls' hostels to expand opportunities for female students.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, reflecting on the school's 50-year journey, said the institution had overcome many challenges through the collective effort of the community, teachers, and managing committee.

"We hope the students of this school will go on to become doctors, engineers, leaders, and successful individuals who will bring pride to our village," he said.

The Golden Jubilee Souvenir of the school was released during the celebration, which also featured cultural performances, including the school anthem and a fusion dance presented by students.