Impending delimitation exercise to penalise progressive states like Tamil Nadu: DMK MP

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) DMK member D M Kathir Anand on Wednesday said the impending delimitation exercise penalises progressive states like Tamil Nadu which have controlled population growth and asked the government to ensure equitable representation of all states in Parliament and state assemblies.

"The government should consider economic performance and vital indices like GSDP, per capita income, infrastructure improvement and not just population while doing the delimitation exercise," Anand said in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour.

BJP's Nishikant Dubey also raised the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators entering India through the borders of the state of West Bengal, and said the Centre should exclude them when conducting delimitation.

Dubey said the population of adivasis (tribals) in Jharkhand has reduced in the 2011 census, as compared to 1951 census. However, Muslim population has increased substantially.

"The Bangladeshi infiltrators are forcibly marrying the Adivasi girls in Jharkhand and converting them. I urge the Government that when they conduct the delimitation exercise, they should exclude the Bangladeshi infiltrators," Dubey said.

DMK's Anand, speaking during Zero Hour, also said that the number of Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu will come down because of the population control measures but the Union Government has not given any assurance on this regard.

Tamil Nadu's population has been significantly lower compared to North Indian states. Insisting on population figures for delimitation is total injustice to Tamil Nadu, Anand said.