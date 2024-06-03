Imperative for civil servants to transcend partisan approaches: VP Dhankhar

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said it was imperative for civil servants to transcend partisanship and urged them to avoid ingratiating themselves with political dispensations.

Dhankhar also urged the officer trainees to prioritise the nation's interest and uphold the rule of law as their guiding principles.

"You are a conveyance of change and vital stakeholders in governance," he said in an address to the assistant secretaries of the IAS 2022 batch at the Vice President's enclave.

The VP lauded the Indian Civil Service for becoming "more representative" than ever with a noted inclusion of people from a vulnerable, marginalised, and underprivileged backgrounds.

This diversity, he said, strengthens the nation's administrative framework.

Dhankhar also called upon the officers present to adopt a nationalistic, federalist outlook and always keep the interest of the nation supreme and uphold rule of law.

Reflecting on India's economic transformation, Dhankhar said he was proud of country's emergence as a preferred destination for investment.

He attributed the success to India's digital revolution and transparency in governance, which have garnered global admiration.

"Our attainments have stunned the world," he said, adding, even international institutions are now recommending other countries to follow India's model.