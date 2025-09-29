Imperative that youth embrace, adapt to advanced technological skills: President Murmu

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said it is imperative that youth embrace and adapt to advanced technological skills as India advances on the path of technology-driven growth.

Addressing the probationers of the Indian Skill Development Service (ISDS), who had called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she said skill and knowledge are the true engines of economic growth and social progress for any nation.

"Countries that develop a highly skilled workforce are better equipped to respond to global challenges and seize emerging opportunities in various areas of development.

"As India advances on its path of technology-driven growth, it is imperative that our youth embrace and adapt to the advanced technological skills," Murmu said.

The President said the probationers would play an important role in shaping a robust, future-ready workforce "Your role in making India the Skill Capital of the World will be significant," she said.

Besides the ISDS, the probationers of the Indian Statistical Service and Central Engineering Service had also called on the President.

Addressing the probationers of the Indian Statistical Service, Murmu said the importance of measurable and quantifiable indicators in effective governance cannot be overemphasised.

"Sound policy formulation and implementation depend on accurate statistical analysis. In today’s data-driven world, the relevance of statistics has grown immensely," she said.

The President said India has entered a new era of socio-economic and digital transformation.

"The growing adoption of emerging technologies has significantly enhanced transparency and efficiency in governance.

These technological initiatives generate a continuous flow of data which enables the government to make more informed and effective decisions," Murmu said.

While interacting with the probationers of Central Engineering Service, she said engineers play an instrumental role in advancing a nation’s technological progress and economic growth, and they must be prepared to meet the challenges of a growing knowledge base and rapidly evolving technologies.

"With the government’s strong focus on large-scale infrastructure development, the engineering sector is set for significant growth," the President said, insisting that "it is also crucial to ensure that development is sustainable".

Murmu urged the probationers of all three services to always work with the aim of ensuring progress of the most disadvantaged sections of society.

The choices you make, the values you uphold and the dedication you bring to your work will influence the lives of the people, she said.

"By serving with passion and integrity, you can contribute in the making of a nation that is more prosperous, resilient, and inclusive.

"Through your sincere efforts, you can ensure that India stands as a model of strength and progress before the world. I am confident that you will work with commitment and enthusiasm for an inclusive and developed India," the President said. PTI AKV RT