Imperative to ensure accountability for recurring incidents: Cong after Andhra bus fire incident

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Congress on Friday demanded accountability after the loss of lives in a bus fire incident in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, with Rahul Gandhi saying recurrent accidents like these raise serious questions about the safety of public transport systems.

A Bengaluru-bound private bus from Hyderabad caught fire in Kurnool district on Friday after colliding with a two-wheeler, leaving 12 people dead, a senior police official said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the tragic incident that resulted in the loss of many precious lives is profoundly distressing.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of all the passengers who lost their lives in this tragedy and wish a swift recovery to those injured," he said.

It is imperative to ensure accountability for these unfortunate recurring incidents, Kharge said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said the loss of many innocent lives in the horrific bus fire accident is deeply tragic and painful.

"I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of all the passengers who lost their lives in this tragedy and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"Recurrent accidents like these raise serious questions about the safety of our public transport systems. Passenger safety is a top priority, and it is essential to ensure accountability for these accidents, along with responsibility for vehicle maintenance," Gandhi said.

Among the deceased was the biker. According to initial reports, the motorcycle collided with the bus near Chinnatekur in Kurnool and got dragged underneath with its fuel cap open, triggering the blaze.

"So far, 11 passengers and a biker have died. Police are entering the bus to assess the situation, and the fate of nine other passengers is yet to be ascertained," Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen told PTI.

He added that a complete picture of casualties and survivors would emerge only after thorough investigation and identification of all those involved in the accident. PTI ASK DV DV