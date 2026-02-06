Implement all welfare programmes meant for unorganised workers: Andhra CM tells officials

Amaravati, Feb 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to implement all welfare programmes meant for the unorganised sector.

Reviewing welfare for unorganised sector workforce, the chief minister asked the officials to take steps to distribute Rs 20,000 for deliveries, Rs 40,000 for weddings, Rs 60,000 for natural deaths and Rs 20,000 for funeral expenses.

"Implement all welfare programmes to workers of (the) unorganised sector," an official release quoting Naidu late on Thursday said.

The CM stressed the need for upgrading skills of workers to avail employment opportunities both in the country and abroad.

Calling for uploading the database of workers in Naipunyam portal, Naidu said health insurance up to Rs 2.5 lakh should be provided to them, including offering healthcare through NTR Vaidya Seva Trust if necessary. PTI STH KH