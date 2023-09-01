Implement MLA scheme in transparent manner, VPP tells its legislators

Shillong: The Opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) in Meghalaya has directed its four legislators to ensure that the MLA scheme is implemented in a transparent manner and to make public the report on a regular basis, officials said on Friday.

In a letter to the four VPP MLAs, party general secretary Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon said the direction was sent to all of them on Thursday after the state executive committee of the party had approved of the same.

"After a detailed and threadbare discussion on the matter, the committee resolved to bring it to the notice of the MLAs to take necessary action," Syngkon said.

"The party urges them to make sure that MLA schemes are implemented in a transparent manner and that a detailed report of the same be made public on a regular basis," he said.

The party executive also urged the MLAs to ensure financial propriety with respect to travel and dearness allowances besides sitting fees as members of the assembly committees must be justified adding that any renovation to the rooms in MLA hostel allotted to them must also be reasonable.

"All legislators are requested to kindly take note of the above points brought forth by the SEC and to ensure that the decision be carried out in letter and spirit in the interest of the public and the state at large," Dr Syngkon said.