Implement mobile video conferencing in all high courts at the earliest: Par panel

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Noting that the facility of mobile video conference to help litigants in remote areas has been implemented in only two of the 25 high courts, a parliamentary committee on Monday has recommended that it be put in place in the remaining states at the earliest.

In its earlier report, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Personnel had said that it is of the opinion that the judiciary should also consider such innovative solutions as launching mobile video conferencing facilities for the benefit of advocates and people living in remote areas.

In its reply, the Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry said that the concept of mobile video conferencing has been taken up with all the high courts.

"It was also requested that Telangana High Court mobile video conferencing facilities may be looked upon as a model case," the department told the panel.

According to the details shared by the department with the committee, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh high courts have implemented the recommendation.

The work was "in progress" in the Calcutta, Gauhati, Manipur, Rajasthan and Sikkim high courts, the department said.

The proposal was still "under consideration" of the high court or committee of the high courts of Allahabad, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Orissa.

"The Committee observes that till now only two states have implemented this recommendation and set up mobile video conferencing facility. For the rest of the states, either the work of implementation is in progress or the proposal is under submission.

"The Committee, therefore, recommends that the facility of mobile video conferencing in all other high courts may be expedited so that litigants from remote and interior areas have access to fast and speedy justice," the panel noted in its 134th report on action taken on 103rd report on 'functioning of the virtual courts and court proceedings through video conferencing'. PTI NAB NAB RT RT