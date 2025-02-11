Implement north-east peace accords in letter and spirit: BJP's Dilip Saikia

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) BJP member Dilip Saikia on Tuesday urged the government to implement peace accords signed with several extremist outfits in the northeastern region in letter and spirit.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Saikia said the government has signed more than 12 peace accords with various insurgent groups in the northeast over the past decade.

He claimed that there has been a decline in insurgency related incidents and in casualties of the security forces and civilians.

"I demand that the peace accords be implemented 100 per cent on letter and spirit," Saikia said.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore wanted Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take steps to improve safety and security of women passengers of trains. He cited a recent incident of a pregnant woman thrown off a moving train by a man during an attempt to sexually molest her.

Congress member Manish Tewari expressed outrage over return of illegal Indian immigrants from the US in handcuffs.

"The illegal immigrants are not criminals or terrorists. They had only gone abroad to earn a living. Will they be brought back in handcuffs?" Tewari asked.

He said there were 7.25 lakh undocumented Indians in the US of which 24,000 were in custody of the American authorities.

Tewari said 487 illegal immigrants have been handed over final deportation orders of which 287 have been identified as Indian nationals.

BJP member Parshottam Rupala demanded that the Centre and the Gujarat government devise a scheme to ensure that the children of workers employed in the diamond sector in Surat do not face difficulties in education and healthcare due to recession in the industry.

Rupala, a former Union Minister, said that several workers in the diamond industry were facing hardships due to recession in the sector.

BJP member Hemant Savra demanded security, maintenance and public utility facilities at various historical forts in his Palghar constituency.

Congress member Varsha Gaikwad demanded that the government re-instate railway concession for senior citizens.

"You can discontinue facilities for MPs, but re-instate concessions in rail travel for senior citizens," said Gaikwad, a member from Mumbai North Central.

Congress member Gaurav Gogoi sought to know whether the government was aware of China’s plans to build a massive dam on river Yarlung Zangbo in Tibet, close to the border with India.

He said the dam will give China disproportionate control over the water flow in river Brahamaputra which was the lifeline of Assam.

"I demand that water sharing and management must be a key component of India's diplomatic engagement with China at the level of the prime minister, national security adviser and the external affairs minister," Gogoi said.

He also demanded that India must have an agreement with China to share hydrological data to support flood forecasting and management.

BJP member Anup Dhotre wanted the government to set up sports training centres in every district for the benefit of the youth, who were preparing for selection in the police and military services. PTI SKU AS AS