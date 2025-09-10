Implement PESA Act, hold ULB polls in Jharkhand, ex-CM Raghubar Das urges govt

Ranchi, Sep 10 (PTI) Former chief minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday accused the JMM-led alliance government of "deliberately" delaying the implementation of the PESA Act and postponing urban local body (ULB) polls in Jharkhand to serve its interests.

The senior BJP leader claimed that central grants to the tune of Rs 1,400 crore for the current financial year, meant for the scheduled areas in Jharkhand, will lapse if PESA Act is not implemented at the earliest.

The Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, commonly known as the PESA Act, which was enacted across the country in 1996, recognises the rights of tribal communities in Scheduled Areas. It is, however, yet to be enforced in the state.

Similarly, the state has been losing central grants of Rs 1,700-1,800 crore every year, meant for urban development, for not holding the ULB polls, Das claimed.

"During BJP’s tenure in 2019, we had prepared a draft for PESA. After the government changed, the JMM–Congress–RJD alliance again drafted PESA rules in 2023 and sent them to various departments for feedback. In 2024, it was forwarded to the law department. Since then, the government has adopted a dilly-dallying approach to serve its own interests," Das said at a press conference.

According to him, implementation of PESA would empower gram sabhas in Scheduled Areas with rights over sand ghat settlements, minor mineral auctions, and other local resources.

As many as 112 blocks in 13 districts fall under these Scheduled Areas, he said.

"Sand, stone, coal and other mineral mafia syndicates are stopping the government from implementing PESA. If the Act is implemented, crores of rupees that go in the pockets of leaders will come to an end," Das alleged.

He claimed that the state exchequer is facing a loss of Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore every year due to non-auction of sand ghats.

"By not implementing the PESA law and depriving our tribal society of its rights, the JMM-Congress government has been exploiting sand ghats, minor minerals, and forest produce for the past six years. I demand a CBI probe into the illegal exploitation that has occurred over the past six years," Das said.