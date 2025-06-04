Implement public health measures to tackle COVID-19 cases in Palghar, says minister

Palghar, June 4 (PTI) Palghar district guardian minister Ganesh Naik has directed officials to implement strict public health measures in view of fresh COVID-19 cases.

Naik reviewed the damage caused by the rains and the district's disaster preparedness on Tuesday.

He instructed officials to disinfect public places and set up a COVID care centre in each taluka in the district, an official release stated.

Naik stated that all educational institutions be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

He also warned of strict action against sellers of counterfeit seeds.

The minister took stock of the damage caused to homes, farms, boats, and fisheries due to rains. PTI COR NSK