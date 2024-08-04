Implement reservation in fourth-class jobs in private sector: Anupriya Patel

Lucknow, Aug 4 (PTI) Union Minister Anupriya Patel on Sunday reiterated her demand of implementing reservation in fourth-class jobs in the private sector.

"Reservation is not followed in appointments done in fourth-class posts via outsourcing in the private sector. The people of deprived sections used to get fourth-class jobs. When recruitment on these posts are done through outsourcing, no reservation law is followed," Patel said while talking to reporters.

"Our party wants reservation should be followed in all the appointments in fourth-class jobs through outsourcing in the private sector," she said.

On Uttar Pradesh Nazul Property (Management and use of public purposes) Bill, 2024 presented by the state government, Patel said it was "unnecessary".

"It has already been sent to the Select Committee by the Upper House. The committee will look into it and give its recommendation. Our party feels it is unnecessary and against public sentiments," she said.

Nazul land refers to government-owned land that was originally acquired during the colonial period for specific purposes such as public utilities, administrative functions or for the settlement of displaced individuals.

On the issue of Ayodhya rape incident, Patel said criminals did not have any religion.

"Whosoever is guilty of crime against women should be punished. Strict action should be taken," she said.

On by-polls in the state on 10 seats, she said the NDA would contest all the seats.

She also reiterated her party's demand of caste census.

"Without count of the castes, we cannot proceed to ensure benefits to those it is intended for," she said. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK