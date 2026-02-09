Implementation of 7 new high-speed rail corridors to be expedited: Railway ministry

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Railway ministry on Monday said that it has initiated steps to expedite the implementation of seven new High-Speed Rail (HSR) corridors announced in the Union Budget 2026, marking a major push towards next-generation passenger travel in India. "The proposed corridors include Mumbai - Pune, Pune - Hyderabad, Hyderabad - Bengaluru, Hyderabad - Chennai, Chennai - Bengaluru, Delhi - Varanasi and Varanasi - Siliguri. These routes are envisioned as key growth connectors linking major economic, industrial and cultural centres across the country,” an official statement announced. "Following a high-level meeting at the Railway Board, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has been directed to take immediate action to ensure timely progress. As part of the roadmap, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for completed corridors will be updated with current cost estimates to enable accurate financial viability assessments," it added. According to the statement, the Railway Board has also called for the standardisation of high-speed rail systems across India, creation of dedicated field-based core teams for each project and initiation of pre-construction activities, including contract documentation. Officials noted that planning for trained technical manpower to support upcoming HSR projects has also been emphasised to ensure readiness for large-scale implementation. They added that progress on all action points will be reviewed at an appropriate level, underlining the government's focus on accelerating high-speed rail development in the country. "The seven new corridors are expected to play a transformative role in reducing travel time, improving passenger comfort and supporting sustainable, low-emission rail connectivity, while also catalysing regional economic growth," the statement said. PTI JP JP MPL MPL