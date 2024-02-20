Implementation of Act East Policy yielding rich dividend in NE: Dhankhar

Itanagar, Feb 20 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that implementation of the Act East Policy has been yielding rich dividend in the Northeastern region.

Dhankhar, who is visiting Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of its statehood day, said India’s composite culture is incomplete without the cultural mosaic of North Eastern states.

The execution of the Act East Policy of the government has resulted in phenomenal growth of infrastructure and connectivity in the entire Northeastern region.

“The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in implementing the Act East policy is bearing rich dividends in the region,” the Vice President said. PTI UPL UPL NN