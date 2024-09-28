Implementation of NEP in true spirit would contribute to realisation of Viksit Bharat: Union Min

Hyderabad, Sep 28 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday said the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 in its true spirit would immensely contribute to the realisation of the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Sukanta Majumdar, who inaugurated the “Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir“ a Dignity Campaign arranged for the Safai Mitras in the multipurpose Indoor Stadium at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus here underscored the importance of effective implementation of the NEP 2020, a release from EFLU said.

The Union Minister suggested that the University offer courses in emerging areas like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and scientific publishing and link them to the existing programmes being offered at the EFLU.

He also called upon the University administrators to promote research in futuristic areas and train the students to be entrepreneurs.

“Our educational programmes need to focus on improving the employability skills of the students and for that Universities need to come up with revamped curricular framework,” Sukanta Majumdar said, according to the release.

During his interaction with the academic administrators, Deans and Heads of the Departments, the Minister appreciated the efforts of the EFLU for their effective implementation of the NEP 2020 in a holistic manner and mentoring the other institutions in a total of 11 States and one Union Territory, it said.

Later, the Minister inaugurated the Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir and honoured the sanitation workers as part of the Swacchata Hi Seva 4.0 campaign at the University’s Sports Complex-cum- Auditorium, where he distributed the sanitation kits to 60 Safai mitras.

The Minister inaugurated the “Library Reading Room” at the University’s library and planted a sapling as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaign.

EFLU Vice Chancellor (In charge) Prof Haribandi Lakshmi, Registrar (In charge) Prof K Narasimha Rao, EFLU Executive Council Members, senior academic administrators, were among those who were present, the release added.