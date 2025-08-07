Implementation of new laws strengthening public trust in judicial system: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said the implementation of the new criminal laws is strengthening public trust in the judicial system and expressed confidence that Rajasthan will emerge as a role model for the entire country in this regard.

Chairing a high-level meeting at his residence to review the implementation of the new criminal laws, Sharma said that the new laws place more emphasis on justice rather than punishment.

"The new criminal laws are instilling a positive belief among citizens towards the judicial system. It is the state government's intent to ensure that Rajasthan sets an example nationwide in executing these laws," he said.

The chief minister directed that all selected model districts and police ranges must achieve full implementation of the new laws.

Sharma also announced the rollout of a 'Need Help' feature for women on the RajCop citizen mobile application to provide immediate assistance. The app also includes SOS alerts and updates on investigation progress for all citizens. He stressed effective monitoring of trial adjournments in prosecution cases.

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, DGP Rajeev Kumar Sharma and senior officials from the Home, Law and Legal Affairs, Health and IT departments were also present in the meeting.